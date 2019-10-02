Russia's Putin criticises Greta Thunberg's UN speech
'Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden,' Russian President Vladimir Putin told an energy conference.
ALMATY - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday dismissed environmental activist Greta Thunberg as a kind but poorly informed teenager manipulated into making unrealistic demands in her United Nations speech last month.
“Go and explain to developing countries why they should continue living in poverty and not be like Sweden,” Putin told an energy conference, adding it was deplorable that Thunberg was being used by some groups - which he did not name - to achieve their own goals.
Thunberg, 16, denounced world leaders on Monday for failing to tackle climate change in a speech at the start of a climate summit at the United Nations in New York.
That culminated in about 4 million people marching globally last Friday ahead of the summit.
The climate strikes she inspired started in Asia and continued in Europe after similar strikes a week earlier. Tens of thousands of students kicked things off in New Zealand.
About 500 students in the South Korean capital, Seoul, urged more government action to address climate change, marching towards the presidential Blue House after a downtown rally, where they said the government gets an “F” in climate action.
Thousands of Dutch children also skipped school to join a global climate strike on Friday, blocking traffic and asking their leaders “how dare you?” in a reference to Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations.
WATCH: Greta Thunberg at the Climate Action Summit 2019
Popular in World
-
UK tabloid faces legal action for coverage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan
-
Bluff or masterstroke? Johnson's Brexit riddle baffles his party
-
Skin-crawling discovery: 'body farm' scientists find corpses move
-
Zuckerberg to 'go to the mat' to fight breakup: report
-
Trump confirms death of al-Qaeda heir Hamza bin Laden
-
Pompeo confirms he was in on Trump call to Ukraine leader
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.