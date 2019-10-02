Residents of Pomona informal settlement yet to rebuild after devastating fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Residents of Pomona informal settlement yet to rebuild after devastating fire

Gift of the Givers Foundation and other groups rallied behind the community after 200 shacks were burnt on Monday night and left hundreds of people homeless.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gift of the Givers Foundation said on Wednesday most of the families whose homes caught fire at Pomona informal settlement, in Kempton Park, hadn’t managed to rebuild the structures.

The disaster relief organisation and other groups rallied behind the community after 200 shacks were burnt on Monday night and left hundreds of people homeless.

It was believed that the blaze was caused by a gas cylinder from an unattended stove.

The Gift of the Givers’ Emily Thomas said it would take some time for residents to rebuild.

“Up until last night when we left the site, there was not much happening in rebuilding. Although, there were a few people who started rebuilding but not much was happening. Today, the rebuilding should start but remember that there is private property there and those technicalities must be sorted out.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA