Prince Harry sues British tabloid for slandering Meghan
In a statement on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex said the duchess had become one of the latest victims of the British press and he even referenced the treatment of his late mother Princess Diana.
JOHANNESBURG - Prince Harry is suing British tabloid, Mail on Sunday, for what he called false and derogatory coverage of his wife, Duchess Meghan.
“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Prince Harry said through the statement.
Mail on Sunday and its parent company Associated Newspapers recently published a letter from Markle addressed to her father, which her husband said was done unlawfully and in an intentionally destructive manner.
“There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been.
“Because in today's digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day's coverage is no longer tomorrow's chip-paper.”
He added: “My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”
Meanwhile, Prince Harry, his wife and their son Archie were expected to spend the day with former first lady Graca Machel and President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of their royal tour of Southern Africa.
