PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 October 2019

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Are you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 1 October 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 03, 09, 29, 32, 50 PB: 07

PowerBall Plus: 11, 16, 17, 24, 50 PB: 02

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.