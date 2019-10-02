View all in Latest
Pompeo confirms he was in on Trump call to Ukraine leader

It was Pompeo's first public comment on whether he had heard Trump ask the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the 25 July call.

FILE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Picture: AFP
FILE: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Picture: AFP
44 minutes ago

ROME - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed Wednesday that he listened in on the phone call that is at the heart of the impeachment probe against President Donald Trump.

"I was on the call," Pompeo told a news conference in Rome.

It was Pompeo's first public comment on whether he had heard Trump ask the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter in the 25 July call.

Pompeo did not say what was discussed in Trump's half-hour conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky.

He also again lambasted Democratic congressional leaders pressing for quick testimony from five State Department diplomats as part of their probe of the Ukraine scandal now threatening the Trump presidency.

