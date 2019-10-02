Peter Moyo wants R250m in damages from Old Mutual

Despite the High Court in Johannesburg ordering Moyo's reinstatement, he has been prevented from returning to work.

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has served the company with papers seeking damages of R250 million.

The company is arguing that it is appealing the judgment.

Old Mutual has indicated that it will defend the claim.

Moyo was first suspended in May for an alleged conflict of interest and was fired a while later.