'Pay back the money,' Mkhwebane tells govt depts with findings against them
Mkhwebane released her latest reports, with many involving interference in appointments and the flouting of procurement procedures.
PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that she wanted all government departments found to have irregularly appointed staff and service providers to pay back the billions of rands involved.
Police watchdog Ipid has to hold officials accountable for the more than R1 million it paid to a deputy director for a position that did not exist.
The Public Protector said that provincial authorities in the Northern Cape snubbed her roadshow intended to enlighten executives on her work.
Yet many municipalities continued to flout regulations.
In Ekurhuleni, the company Lesiratech was paid before delivering services.
"We found that the allegation that the municipality irregularly awarded a R109 million tender to Lesiratech is substantiated and the allegation that the municipality made a payment of R38 million before delivery of goods is substantiated."
In Mpumalanga, the ANC instructed a speaker to overrule the decision of an interview panel to appoint a communications officer and Ipid has 30 days to charge officials who appointed a deputy director with irregular expenditure.
"Ms Botha received a salary in excess of R1,174,000. Continuous payment of such salary to Ms Botha amounts to accumulative or progressive irregular expenditure."
Mkhwebane has warned other provinces that she was yet to visit to make themselves available for her roadshow.
