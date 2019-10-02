Numsa wants Autopax workers protected after transport attacks

The union said its members in Kwazulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo refused to return to work because the taxi owners were attacking them.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called for the protection of Autopax employees in the wake of violent attacks, allegedly by taxi operators.

The union said its members in Kwazulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo refused to return to work because the taxi owners were attacking them.

Numsa said one driver was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Ixopo last month.

The taxi operators are understood to be aggrieved by the buses encroaching on their territories.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they would meet with the Transport Department on Tuesday.

“We’re also calling on SAPS and Metro Police to escort drivers while they transport members of the public. We call on the department to urgently resolve the allocation of routes.”

Prasa, which owns the bus service, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula would address the issue.