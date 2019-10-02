View all in Latest
Adam Catzavelos left hanging over bid to have crimen injuria charges dropped

Adam Catzavelos is facing a crimen injuria charge after he recorded a video clip while holidaying in Greece last year, gloating about the absence of black people on the beach.

FILE: Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN
FILE: Adam Catzavelos appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 28 May 2019. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has not yet decided on Adam Catzavelos' petition to have the criminal case against him dropped because his crime was committed outside South Africa.

The businessman was back in court on Wednesday.

He’s facing a crimen injuria charge after he recorded a video clip while holidaying in Greece last year, gloating about the absence of black people on the beach.

Catzavelos used the K-word in his remarks.

He then sent the video to a WhatsApp group from where it was leaked, eventually making its way to social media.

Speaking to journalists outside court, Catzavelos' lawyer Lawley Shein said the NDPP had acknowledged receiving his letter, asking for the case to be dropped.

But the office has not yet indicated when it will decide on this.

The EFF’s Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego lodged the complaint against Catzavelos with the police.

His legal team is arguing that the State cannot prove that the businessman intended to impair anyone’s dignity, including that of Mashego.

It also said Catzavelos never meant to hurt anyone who received the video message through a private WhatsApp group.

The matter has been postponed to next month.

