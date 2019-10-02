Adam Catzavelos left hanging over bid to have crimen injuria charges dropped
Adam Catzavelos is facing a crimen injuria charge after he recorded a video clip while holidaying in Greece last year, gloating about the absence of black people on the beach.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has not yet decided on Adam Catzavelos' petition to have the criminal case against him dropped because his crime was committed outside South Africa.
The businessman was back in court on Wednesday.
He’s facing a crimen injuria charge after he recorded a video clip while holidaying in Greece last year, gloating about the absence of black people on the beach.
Catzavelos used the K-word in his remarks.
He then sent the video to a WhatsApp group from where it was leaked, eventually making its way to social media.
Speaking to journalists outside court, Catzavelos' lawyer Lawley Shein said the NDPP had acknowledged receiving his letter, asking for the case to be dropped.
But the office has not yet indicated when it will decide on this.
The EFF’s Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego lodged the complaint against Catzavelos with the police.
His legal team is arguing that the State cannot prove that the businessman intended to impair anyone’s dignity, including that of Mashego.
It also said Catzavelos never meant to hurt anyone who received the video message through a private WhatsApp group.
The matter has been postponed to next month.
Popular in Local
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
WATCH LIVE: Public Protector Mkhwebane releases reports on Dlamini, Ipid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.