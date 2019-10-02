No bonuses again for SABC execs & board members, MPs told

The spokesperson for the SABC Vuyo Mthembu said the organisation had not paid performance bonuses in the past five years.

CAPE TOWN - The struggling SABC has again not paid bonuses to board members and top executives.

This is according to the SABC's latest annual report and financial statements that was tabled in Parliament this week.

The SABC and other state-owned enterprises submitted audited financials to Parliament as required by law.

But some, like former chief operating officer Hludi Motsoeneng, received a hefty R11,4 million bonus in 2016.

An R877,000 bonus was also paid to former acting group chief executive officer (CEO) Nomsa Philiso in 2017 which was later questioned by Parliament.

Mthembu said all permanent employees of the corporation that had entered into a valid performance contract, qualified for performance bonuses.

She said performance bonuses were self-funded, but not guaranteed and may be granted at the sole and absolute discretion of the board, which would take into account the performance of the corporation, which had requested a government bailout.

She added that non-executive board members do not qualify for performance bonuses.