Mthethwa denies knowing CI funds used to build wall at residence
Whistleblower Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo made the allegation at the state capture commission where he further claimed that then Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV that was paid for out of the slush fund.
JOHANNESBURG - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday denied he had any knowledge that the Crime Intelligence secret service account funds were used to build a wall around his private house in KwaZulu-Natal and he has relied on the Auditor-General findings to support his claim.
Whistleblower Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo made the allegation at the state capture commission where he further claimed that Mthethwa benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV that was paid for out of the slush fund.
Mthethwa was the Police Minister at the time.
Naidoo said he received an instruction from Major-General Solly Lazarus which was apparently from former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.
“That arrangements must be made for the construction of a boundary wall. This was on the perimeter on the residence of Minister Nathi Mthethwa.”
Mthethwa has hit back and referred to an Auditor-General investigation finding which stated there was no evidence that he knew the wall was being erected using secret services account funds.
Mthethwa did understand that in terms of the ministerial handbook, some security upgrades could be done to his personal property, but he was unaware of the details related to this project.
In relation to the SUV the minister allegedly received, the AG found there was no information available to link the minister to the vehicle.
Popular in Politics
-
Mkhwebane's findings against Robert McBride puts deputy PP bid in jeopardy
-
Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
-
Maimane: Attacks on my integrity by some who want to reclaim old DA
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
Maimane ready to fight for political life, DA values
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.