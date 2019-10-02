Mthethwa denies knowing CI funds used to build wall at residence

Whistleblower Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo made the allegation at the state capture commission where he further claimed that then Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV that was paid for out of the slush fund.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Wednesday denied he had any knowledge that the Crime Intelligence secret service account funds were used to build a wall around his private house in KwaZulu-Natal and he has relied on the Auditor-General findings to support his claim.

Whistleblower Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo made the allegation at the state capture commission where he further claimed that Mthethwa benefitted from the purchase of a luxury SUV that was paid for out of the slush fund.

Mthethwa was the Police Minister at the time.

Naidoo said he received an instruction from Major-General Solly Lazarus which was apparently from former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli.

“That arrangements must be made for the construction of a boundary wall. This was on the perimeter on the residence of Minister Nathi Mthethwa.”

Mthethwa has hit back and referred to an Auditor-General investigation finding which stated there was no evidence that he knew the wall was being erected using secret services account funds.

Mthethwa did understand that in terms of the ministerial handbook, some security upgrades could be done to his personal property, but he was unaware of the details related to this project.

In relation to the SUV the minister allegedly received, the AG found there was no information available to link the minister to the vehicle.