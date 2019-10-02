Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
Tom Moyane is being represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu at the state capture commission of inquiry and has applied to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s counsel has argued that he had a right to fairness and that includeed the right to question the person who has labelled him a “state capturer”.
Moyane is being represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday and has applied to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan has accused the former Sars boss of being central to the state capture campaign within the Revenue Service.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed Moyane’s first application in April, saying he failed to meet several requirements.
But he asked the parties to make submissions on the allegation that Moyane was acting with malice when he filed a criminal complaint against the minister.
This aspect is the subject of the application on Wednesday. Mpofu said while his client had no right to cross-examine a witness, he had the right to fairness.
“The linkage between cross-examination and fairness, I don’t need to make that point. We insist in our right to fairness. Someone cannot come here and call Mr Moyane a state capturer and then that person is immunised. I mean, what is that?”
Gordhan’s counsel Advocate Michelle Le Roux said the commission would be better served if Moyane was called to testify.
“If Mr Moyane were to come and give you a version of what happened at Sars, on what happened at the Waterkloof landing and on what happened with Bosasa payments as his name was mentioned, that would assist this commission.”
WATCH LIVE: Zondo inquiry on Moyane's application, secret witness to testify
Popular in Local
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
Gordhan’s charges at centre of Moyane cross-examination bid
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
Academic group: Students using NSFAS funds to support families, not buy books
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.