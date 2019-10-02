Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini did not intentionally mislead Parliament even though the Constitutional Court found that she did.
She also said that former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant was not guilty of a conflict of interest in the awarding of a tender to a company owned by her son.
Mkhwebane released her quarterly reports, saying she had concluded many of the cases that were in a backlog in her office.
Dlamini was taken to the Public Protector by Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Bridgitte Masango, who wanted the Public Protector to find that the former minister had violated the executive ethics code.
But Advocate Busisiwe Mkhebane said that she was off the hook.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa wanted former Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant investigated for a conflict of interest in the awarding of a tender to a company in which her son was a director but she too is off the hook.
Mkhwebane found that the then Compensation Fund Commissioner Shadrack Mkhonto was the one who was guilty of misconduct for the R1.9 billion tender.
