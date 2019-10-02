Mathole Motshekga confident the land committee will meet deadline
ANC MP Dr MatholeMotshekga - who chairs the committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution - said it must complete its work by the end of March 2020.
CAPE TOWN - Senior African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament Dr Mathole Motshekga said he believed the parliamentary committee tasked with amending Section 25 of the Constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation would meet its deadline.
On Tuesday, Motshekga - who chairs the committee - said it must complete its work by the end of March 2020.
He said the first step would be a workshop with experts to be nominated by all political parties, after which work would start on drafting the amendment.
The wording is likely to be fiercely contested and Motshekga is not discounting a possible approach by opposition parties to the Constitutional Court.
First prize for the committee chairperson will be consensus on how Section 25 of the Constitution should be worded to explicitly allow for expropriation without compensation.
“Our preference is that we must have exhaustive discussions and then persuade one another on what is in the best interests of the country, because we also have a responsibility to make sure that we don’t destroy the economy, especially at this time when the economic situation in the country and the world doesn’t look good.”
The Economic Freedom Fighters believed more talk-shops are a waste of time, but Motshekga disagrees.
“We as parliamentarians don’t have a monopoly of wisdom. We should not arrogate all wisdom to ourselves. We have to listen to experts and we have to listen to the people and not impose anything on the people of this country because the Constitution is a people’s document, it is not a party-political document.”
