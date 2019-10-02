Maimane ready to fight for political life, DA values

Mmusi Maimane believes some DA leaders are at odds with him because of the ideals he has pushed for in the party.

JOHANNESBURG – Some are describing it as a political war, others say it’s reminiscent of the ANC in 2007 ahead of its infamous Polokwane Conference.

Maimane said he was ready for an early elective congress should the party decide on it, saying he’s willing to fight for his political life and the organisation’s values.

Several party leaders are gunning for Maimane and have made calls for the party to go to congress in attempts to oust him.

This is after it was claimed that his Cape Town home, which he initially said he owned, was rented from a benefactor and that he insisted on using a Steinhoff-sponsored car months after the company’s fraud scandal was exposed.

Maimane has since called for the party's finance committee to probe the matters.

In a wide-ranging interview with Eyewitness News, he claimed it was those who are against diversity and want to reclaim what he called "the old DA", who were behind the attacks on his integrity.

But Maimane said he was not intimidated.

“Of course, when people attack they tarnish your image, they attack your family and your integrity. It’s hard but to be honest with you, we’re not intimidated. We’re focused.”

Maimane said if the party decided to hold an early elective conference, he would be ready.

“I want to be clear that I was open to an early conference. If you want to discuss the direction of the party, then you must be able to have a congress. At our last congress we agreed to freedom and diversity.”

He said there were many DA members who believed in the principles of diversity and inclusivity.