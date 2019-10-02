Maimane: Attacks on my integrity by some who want to reclaim old DA
Mmusi Maimane said some leaders in the DA were trying to plant false information about him to attack his integrity.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said his integrity was attacked by some of his colleagues in the party's leadership. He claimed they’re against diversity and want to reclaim what he called “the old DA”.
Maimane spoke to Eyewitness News in a wide-ranging interview.
He has been under siege, with accusations that he continued to use a vehicle sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, even after the company's fraud scandal was exposed.
He was also accused of declaring a house in Parliament, which he did not own.
Maimane said some leaders in the DA were trying to plant false information about him to attack his integrity.
“People want to retain the DA as an organisation focused on the past. I wanted to bring diversity and sometimes when you bring diverse lists, some people are left out. Also, on the leadership battle in Parliament, you need a diverse group that represents all South Africans.”
He said he would not back down.
“I will keep fighting, I will keep on fighting for that vision.”
Maimane explained that it was not true that he refused to return a Steinhoff sponsored car as claimed, saying the party delayed returning it because it was still making arrangements to get him another car.
He also believed he did nothing criminal about renting a house from his business partner, who bought the house through a company the DA leader had shares in.
Popular in Politics
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
DA slams 'obsessive' IRR for calling on Maimane to step down in opinion piece
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
ANC admits 'new' economic recovery plan in fact not so new
-
Tea with Helen: Malema snubs Zille’s offer for a sit down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.