Maimane: Attacks on my integrity by some who want to reclaim old DA

Mmusi Maimane said some leaders in the DA were trying to plant false information about him to attack his integrity.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said his integrity was attacked by some of his colleagues in the party's leadership. He claimed they’re against diversity and want to reclaim what he called “the old DA”.

Maimane spoke to Eyewitness News in a wide-ranging interview.

He has been under siege, with accusations that he continued to use a vehicle sponsored by disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, even after the company's fraud scandal was exposed.

He was also accused of declaring a house in Parliament, which he did not own.

Maimane said some leaders in the DA were trying to plant false information about him to attack his integrity.

“People want to retain the DA as an organisation focused on the past. I wanted to bring diversity and sometimes when you bring diverse lists, some people are left out. Also, on the leadership battle in Parliament, you need a diverse group that represents all South Africans.”

He said he would not back down.

“I will keep fighting, I will keep on fighting for that vision.”

Maimane explained that it was not true that he refused to return a Steinhoff sponsored car as claimed, saying the party delayed returning it because it was still making arrangements to get him another car.

He also believed he did nothing criminal about renting a house from his business partner, who bought the house through a company the DA leader had shares in.