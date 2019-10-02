Magashule: There’s no way Makhura won’t implement 50/50 gender policy
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said they expected the premier to follow the instructions to remove one male from his executive committee in line with the party’s gender parity rules.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said Gauteng Premier David Makhura would soon implement its instruction to remove one male from his executive committee in line with the party’s gender parity rules.
It’s been months since the ANC national executive committee directed the premier to make changes to the composition of his executive.
But there has been little action thus far from Makhura, whose administration just marked 100 days in office.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said they expected the premier to follow the instructions.
“David Makhura and the leadership of Gauteng has never said they would never implement the decision of the national executive committee. There is no way Gauteng will not implement our decision.”
The ANC has a 50-50 gender representation policy.
Makhura now has to choose who to fire between Panyaza Lesufi, Bandile Masuku, Jacob Mamabolo, Lebogang Maile and Kgosientso Ramokgopa.
All of them are seen as valuable to his administration.
But the ANC said it didn't care as long as the premier fired one of them.
Popular in Politics
-
Maimane ready to fight for political life, DA values
-
EFF accuses racist Catzavelos of making insulting remarks to party members
-
Mthethwa denies knowing CI funds used to build wall at residence
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
ANC: Having strategic equity partners in SOE's doesn't mean privatisation
-
Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.