Magashule: There’s no way Makhura won’t implement 50/50 gender policy

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said Gauteng Premier David Makhura would soon implement its instruction to remove one male from his executive committee in line with the party’s gender parity rules.

It’s been months since the ANC national executive committee directed the premier to make changes to the composition of his executive.

But there has been little action thus far from Makhura, whose administration just marked 100 days in office.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said they expected the premier to follow the instructions.

“David Makhura and the leadership of Gauteng has never said they would never implement the decision of the national executive committee. There is no way Gauteng will not implement our decision.”

The ANC has a 50-50 gender representation policy.

Makhura now has to choose who to fire between Panyaza Lesufi, Bandile Masuku, Jacob Mamabolo, Lebogang Maile and Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

All of them are seen as valuable to his administration.

But the ANC said it didn't care as long as the premier fired one of them.