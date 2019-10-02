View all in Latest
KZN traditional leaders want harsh sentences for GBV crimes

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) House of Traditional Leaders said that it would raise awareness about gender-based violence in traditional communities.

Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. Picture: www.kzncogta.gov.za/provincial-house
Chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal House of Traditional Leaders, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza. Picture: www.kzncogta.gov.za/provincial-house
17 minutes ago

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) House of Traditional Leaders on Wednesday invited authorities to work together to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence in rural areas.

The organisation's chairperson, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, said the Isibaya Samadoda Campaign would be rolled out in traditional councils to mentor boys.

He was speaking at a briefing in Durban on Wednesday where he condemned violence against women and children.

Chiliza said the KZN House of Traditional Leaders would raise awareness about gender-based violence in traditional communities.

“We have committed to partner with government and all civil society structures to identify the causes of this at hotspots and where they occur.”

He has called for greater cooperation between traditional councils and law enforcement agencies.

"We will also pursue engagement with the police leadership and the cluster commanders and station commanders can have regular and joint initiatives with traditional communities in combating gender-based violence.”

Chiliza called for harsh sentences for those found guilty of crimes against women and children.

