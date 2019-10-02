KZN traditional leaders want harsh sentences for GBV crimes
The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) House of Traditional Leaders said that it would raise awareness about gender-based violence in traditional communities.
DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) House of Traditional Leaders on Wednesday invited authorities to work together to tackle the scourge of gender-based violence in rural areas.
The organisation's chairperson, Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza, said the Isibaya Samadoda Campaign would be rolled out in traditional councils to mentor boys.
He was speaking at a briefing in Durban on Wednesday where he condemned violence against women and children.
Chiliza said the KZN House of Traditional Leaders would raise awareness about gender-based violence in traditional communities.
“We have committed to partner with government and all civil society structures to identify the causes of this at hotspots and where they occur.”
He has called for greater cooperation between traditional councils and law enforcement agencies.
"We will also pursue engagement with the police leadership and the cluster commanders and station commanders can have regular and joint initiatives with traditional communities in combating gender-based violence.”
Chiliza called for harsh sentences for those found guilty of crimes against women and children.
Popular in Local
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
WATCH LIVE: Public Protector Mkhwebane releases reports on Dlamini, Ipid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.