Kynsa Mayor Mark Willemse heads to court after DA revokes membership

CAPE TOWN - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse faces an uncertain future as the Democratic Alliance (DA) revoked his membership.

Willemse has been at loggerheads with the DA after he controversially backed a no-confidence motion against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

The town's municipal manager Sitembele Vatala was informed by the party on Monday that he was no longer a DA member.

Willemse said on Wednesday he would be taking the matter on review to the High Court.

“I am very disappointed in the leadership of the DA. I’ve always been a loyal member of the DA, which was very close to my heart. I am applying for an urgent interdict to prevent this from happening, as it is our contention that I am still a member of the DA.”