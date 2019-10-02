John Dobson: Willemse can be crucial in the later stage of RWC

CAPE TOWN - Western Province head coach John Dobson believed Damian Willemse could be a greater value for the Springboks in the later stages of the tournament.



Willemse, who plays for the Stormers, was called on Tuesday to join the squad following the injury withdrawal of Jesse Kriel.

Kriel sustained a hamstring injury in the opening match of the tournament against New Zealand.

The 21-year-old Willemse, who is on loan to Saracens in England, is set to join the squad in Japan on Thursday.

Dobson said although he didn't expect Willemse to play much, he thought he was going to add the value to the team.

"I don't expect him to play much to be realistic, we only looking at Canada and Damian de Allende can't play at 13 - this is where he started and neither François Steyn. I'm not sure Willemse will have a role to play, but where he could really be exciting is when we pick up an injury and Rassie [Erasmus] makes no change from the bench, we could see him in semi-final making an impact - we saw what he did for Saracens.. the try he scored for them," said Dobson.

"In the later stage of the tournament that could be where his value in the World Cup comes in, I don't think he's going to play against Canada for now."

Willemse won all of his five caps in 2018.