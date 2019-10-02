Jada Pinkett Smith only just 'entering adult relationship' with Will Smith

The 48-year-old actress has been married to the Hollywood star since 1997, but insisted the showbiz power couple are "finally learning" about being in a mature coupling.

Speaking to her mum and co-host Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Chelsea Handler on web talk show Red Table Talk, she said: "I feel that I'm just now entering an adult relationship with Will. After 23 years. We finally are learning to have an adult relationship."

Prior to Pinkett Smith's comment, Handler spoke about the anger she felt at losing her brother Chet Handler when she was just nine-years-old and how she has never had a "healthy" long-term relationship.

When asked by Pinkett Smith if her rage had affected her relationships with men, she replied: "Oh yeah. If they didn't do something wrong, I would make sure they did.

"I've had two long-term relationships but I wouldn't describe either one as healthy.

"I couldn't forgive anyone. If they crossed the line with me, if they weren't a loyal friend, if they didn't' stick up for me it was like, 'Out, out, out.'

"But then eventually it was like, 'Who is here? Who is left?'

"It's nice to be an adult for the first time in my life."

The 44-year-old comedienne also admitted she didn't used to have any "respect" for her work, but she now no longer drinks before going on stage.

She added: "I feel so different than I've ever felt before.

"I don't drink before I go on stage anymore. I used to be like, 'Whatever.' The second show would be gone and I would be like, 'That's vaguely memorable.'

"I didn't have any respect for my own art."