‘It’s not working’ – Outa on e-tolls after Sanral’s annual report
According to the road agency's financial statements, Sanral has only been able to collect R4.5 billion to date; well below their R16 billion target.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Tuesday Sanral's annual report clearly showed the demise of e-tolls.
According to the road agency's financial statements, Sanral has only been able to collect R4.5 billion to date; well below their R16 billion target.
The e-tolls system has caused a stir in provincial and national politics with the African National Congress in Gauteng saying it should be scrapped, while national government has not given a clear directive.
Outa's Wayne Duvenage said: “I think everything is very clear now that the end of e-tolls is here. It’s a matter of making the decision and we wonder why they’re taking so long to do so because they’re unable to collect the outstanding debt and it’s not working with 1 in 5 paying.”
Popular in Business
-
Zuckerberg to 'go to the mat' to fight breakup: report
-
Low potential growth needs to be addressed, Sarb on economy
-
Amcu willing to put off strike for ‘peaceful’ wage negotiations, for now
-
Elon Musk unveils new Mars rocket prototype, expects missions in months
-
Mathunjwa: Sibanye-Stillwater had no intent of improving Marikana miners' lives
-
Rand slides as risk appetite wanes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.