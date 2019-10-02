View all in Latest
‘It’s not working’ – Outa on e-tolls after Sanral’s annual report

According to the road agency's financial statements, Sanral has only been able to collect R4.5 billion to date; well below their R16 billion target.

Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said on Tuesday Sanral's annual report clearly showed the demise of e-tolls.

According to the road agency's financial statements, Sanral has only been able to collect R4.5 billion to date; well below their R16 billion target.

The e-tolls system has caused a stir in provincial and national politics with the African National Congress in Gauteng saying it should be scrapped, while national government has not given a clear directive.

Outa's Wayne Duvenage said: “I think everything is very clear now that the end of e-tolls is here. It’s a matter of making the decision and we wonder why they’re taking so long to do so because they’re unable to collect the outstanding debt and it’s not working with 1 in 5 paying.”

