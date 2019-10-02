View all in Latest
Health Anti-Corruption Forum to go after attorneys who conspired against govt

Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said stakeholders in the health sector have been colluding in corruption and they were aided by state lawyers.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Justice Minister John Jeffery said state lawyers who have deliberately lost cases so government would pay millions in medical claims to fraudsters, would not be spared as the Health Anti-Corruption Forum gets to work.

Jeffery was at the launch of the new collaboration to prevent, detect and prosecute fraud and corruption in the health sector on Tuesday.

He said stakeholders in the health sector have been colluding in corruption and they were aided by state lawyers.

“We’re all familiar with the ongoing investigations by the SIU into collusion between the persons suing government hospitals for malpractice and certain state attorneys who either settle cases that have no merit or deliberately lose cases.”

Jeffery said the arrest of a lawyer in the Eastern Cape was just the beginning.

“The attorney is out on R80,000 bail and the SIU successfully stopped a further R39 million payment to him. The SIU also identified about 13 matters to the value of R53 million in Gauteng related to the same attorney.”

The department said it was prioritising this forum because no South African could fulfil their potential if they cannot access good quality health care or if it has been eroded by corruption.

