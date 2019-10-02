'He's our ambassador': Bafana coach Ntseki lauds Percy Tau on his UCL debut

Making his debut in the competition, Tau was a menace throughout the game as Club Brugge took a 2-0 lead in the first half before being pegged back by 11-time champions Real Madrid.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has heaped praise on Percy Tau after his Club Brugge terrorised Spanish giants Real Madrid to play out a 2-2 in their Uefa Champions League match on Tuesday night.

Ntseki, who has called Tau up to the Bafana Bafana squad that will take on Mali in the 2019 Nelson Mandela Challenge, said the forward’s performance should encourage his compatriots.

“I know him to be a cool-headed person. Somebody who wants to achieve more in his career,” Ntseki said of Tau.

“He did very well for himself and he did very well for the country because he is our ambassador. If any of our players are doing well in Europe it means it benefits the whole country and it benefits all the players of his generation."



Ntseki also pointed out that Brugge’s impressive performance will give the team confidence that the team can do well against any opposition.

The Belgian side will next play star-studded Paris-Saint Germain on 22 October.

Leading up to the game, Tau was left out of Brugge’s two previous games – a tactic Ntseki believes worked to the player's benefit.

“For him not to play in the past two matches in the build-up to the game against Real Madrid, it really helped him to be confident and to go out there and prove to himself and his coaches and every supporter of Club Brugge and to all South Africans,” he said.

“When he is on the pitch he will be of assistance to a goal or score himself”.

Tau joins the likes of Steven Pienaar, Lucas Radebe, Thulani Serero, Benni McCarthy, Dino Ndlovu, Quinton Fortune, Hans Vonk and Nasief Morris in playing in the illustrious European competition.