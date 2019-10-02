Fourth accused in Amy'Leigh De Jager’s kidnapping due in court this morning
Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the last suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping.
JOHANNESBURG - The fourth suspect in the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.
Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the last suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping.
Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel, and Piet van Zyl appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.
The six-year-old was snatched from her mother’s car earlier in September and returned a day later.
Bafokeng was expected to make a court appearance without his three co-accused. He was also charged with kidnapping and extortion for allegedly trying to solicit a R2 million ransom during the kidnapping.
During his last appearance, the court heard that he was a Lesotho national and it was unclear whether he was in South Africa legally. Those details were expected to be heard in court on Wednesday.
Human, Nel, and Van Zyl were expected to appear in court later this month to hear if they would be granted bail.
WATCH: Case against fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh de Jager case postponed
Popular in Local
-
ANC to announce decisions taken at special NEC meeting
-
A fleet of cars for Mdluli’s relatives bought with state funds - Naidoo
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
-
Amy’Leigh De Jager kidnapping: 'Mastermind' says she can only afford R10k bail
-
EFF kickbacks 'directly linked' to Tshwane fuel tender
-
Dunoon protests suspended, for now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.