Fourth accused in Amy'Leigh De Jager’s kidnapping due in court this morning

Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the last suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

FILE: Mohlomohi Bafokeng makes his first appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate Court on charges of kidnapping on 25 September 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Mohlomohi Bafokeng makes his first appearance in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate Court on charges of kidnapping on 25 September 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The fourth suspect in the Amy'Leigh De Jager kidnapping case is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Mohlomohi Bafokeng (24) was the last suspect to be arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Tharina Human, Laetitia Nel, and Piet van Zyl appeared in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

The six-year-old was snatched from her mother’s car earlier in September and returned a day later.

Bafokeng was expected to make a court appearance without his three co-accused. He was also charged with kidnapping and extortion for allegedly trying to solicit a R2 million ransom during the kidnapping.

During his last appearance, the court heard that he was a Lesotho national and it was unclear whether he was in South Africa legally. Those details were expected to be heard in court on Wednesday.

Human, Nel, and Van Zyl were expected to appear in court later this month to hear if they would be granted bail.

WATCH: Case against fourth suspect in Amy'Leigh de Jager case postponed

Timeline

