Fire-hit Pomona residents set on rebuilding homes, lives on same site
Hundreds of people left homeless by a fire at the Pomona informal settlement in Ekurhuleni are adamant that they will rebuild their homes.
On Wednesday, emergency services said most of the families, whose homes burnt down, had yet to start rebuilding.
More than 200 homes were destroyed on Monday.
Despite losing almost everything in the fire, some residents are anxious to rebuild their homes.
They’re currently at the site with the little that’s left of their belongings.
They’re also in queues waiting to receive donations from aid organisations and emergency services.
Siboniso Nxakwe, whose shack burnt down, said he’s not leaving this land: “We are going to rebuild here. They can kill us if they want but we will rebuild. We were born here, and we are not going anywhere.”
Gladys, a 36-year-old, said she’s doesn’t know what will become of her and her children.
“I don’t know what is going to happen from here on. They said they want to clean the area first and we are still waiting because we don’t know the next step.”
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has said that the people will not be removed from the privately-owned land.
