Fire-hit Pomona residents set on rebuilding homes, lives on same site

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Fire-hit Pomona residents set on rebuilding homes, lives on same site

Hundreds of people left homeless by a fire at the Pomona informal settlement in Ekurhuleni are adamant that they will rebuild their homes.

An informal settlement in Pomona after a fire on 30 September 2019 destroyed more than 200 homes and left around 900 people without shelter. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
An informal settlement in Pomona after a fire on 30 September 2019 destroyed more than 200 homes and left around 900 people without shelter. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
28 minutes ago

KEMPTON PARK - Hundreds of people left homeless by a fire at the Pomona informal settlement in Ekurhuleni are adamant that they will rebuild their homes.

On Wednesday, emergency services said most of the families, whose homes burnt down, had yet to start rebuilding.
More than 200 homes were destroyed on Monday.

Despite losing almost everything in the fire, some residents are anxious to rebuild their homes.

They’re currently at the site with the little that’s left of their belongings.

They’re also in queues waiting to receive donations from aid organisations and emergency services.

Siboniso Nxakwe, whose shack burnt down, said he’s not leaving this land: “We are going to rebuild here. They can kill us if they want but we will rebuild. We were born here, and we are not going anywhere.”

Gladys, a 36-year-old, said she’s doesn’t know what will become of her and her children.

“I don’t know what is going to happen from here on. They said they want to clean the area first and we are still waiting because we don’t know the next step.”

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has said that the people will not be removed from the privately-owned land.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA