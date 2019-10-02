Family 'devastated' following UCT student murder at Clifton beach
Cebo Mbatha who hails from KwaZulu Natal was stabbed to death during a robbery at Clifton 3rd beach over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A close friend of a young man who was murdered at a Clifton beach said he came to Cape Town for a fresh start.
Cebo Mbatha - who hailed from KwaZulu Natal - was stabbed to death during a robbery at Clifton 3rd on Saturday night; a friend of his was wounded in the attack.
Cedrick Mhkize - who was Mbatha’s friend since Grade 1 - said the family was very close.
"Anything that he did, anything that he wanted, when he was down, he called his mom and his two sisters; no matter how bad things were going, no matter what mistakes he made. So, when they got the news, they were devastated."
It's understood Mbatha was a Humanities student.
Mkhize added that the slain 18-year-old had become friends with Uyinene Mrwetyana, the student whose rape and murder sparked a nationwide outcry against gender-based violence.
She was attacked at a Claremont Post Office, allegedly by a staff member who has apparently confessed to the crime.
