Extra T20 gives Proteas Women chance to bounce back against India
Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed to replace one of the two washed-out matches in the current T20 series with another match.
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have agreed to replace one of the two washed-out matches in the current T20 series with another match.
This means that India remains in a 2-0 lead heading into the fourth T20 International match, offering an opportunity for the Proteas Women to bounce back.
The South Africa tour comprises five T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals games.
The fourth T20 international game will start at 15:30 (SAST).
Proteas Women Squads
T20I: Sune Luus (Northerns, Capt), Anneke Bosch (North West), Tasmin Brits (North West), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Sinalo Jafta (WP), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Laura Wolvaardt (WP).
ODI: Sune Luus (Northerns, Capt), Tasmin Brits (North West), Trisha Chetty (Gauteng), Nadine de Klerk (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (WP), Marizanne Kapp (EP), Lizelle Lee (North West), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal), Mignon van der Merwe (Northerns), Lara Wolvaardt (WP).
Popular in Sport
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
Nike risks being burned by doping scandal
-
SA’s fastest woman Carina Horn fails doping test
-
Kaizer Chiefs stay top of PSL after win against Arrows
-
'He's our ambassador': Bafana coach Ntseki lauds Percy Tau on his UCL debut
-
CSA and SABC extend MSL broadcasting deal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.