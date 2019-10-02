England's Watson wary of Puma kicking threat

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

England's Watson wary of Puma kicking threat

Despite England’s nine-match winning run against Argentina, winger Anthony Watson said he is aware of the need to be vigilant against the South Americans, saying that their kicking accuracy could cause problems in Tokyo.

England players get ready for their next match. Picture: @EnglandRugby/Twitter
England players get ready for their next match. Picture: @EnglandRugby/Twitter
59 minutes ago

BENGALURU - England will face a stern test of their communication and co-ordination skills as they attempt to counter Argentina’s kicking threat in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup Pool C clash, winger Anthony Watson said on Wednesday.

Despite England’s nine-match winning run against Argentina, the 25-year-old is aware of the need to be vigilant against the South Americans, saying that their kicking accuracy could cause problems in Tokyo.

“They like to kick both contestable and long and we’ve seen at the World Cup how important the high ball is,” Watson told a news conference.

“You saw in the Rugby Championship, they have threats all over the pitch. We’ll do our research... to make sure we know what threats they pose in what areas of the pitch.

“We’ll be ready for that. If they kick loosely to us, we will be ready. We back our counter-attack skills.”

Watson said England would also have to be focused when dealing with Argentina’s dangerous cross kicks.

“You have to be completely aware of the positioning of your opposition wing or fullback, keep looking up and communicating with your backfield players to make sure someone’s covering, or you are.

“Space does appear at times and you have to react to either take advantage or nullify it. Wingers have to communicate with the guys inside them to let them know where there is space so they can execute the kicks to where you want them.”

Watson said the return to fitness of Exeter Chiefs winger Jack Nowell from an ankle injury was a welcome boost as Eddie Jones’s side look to continue their winning ways having beaten Tonga and the United States.

“You only have to see how many people he beat — it must have been 12-15 — in the time he was on the pitch for the Premiership final (against Saracens),” Watson said.

“He is a very special player and will be driving the back three players along. He looks very sharp.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA