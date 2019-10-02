EFF accuses racist Catzavelos of making insulting remarks to party members

A month ago, Adam Catzavelos reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission and ended up committing to pay R150,000 to the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation and to do community service.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday lashed out at businessman Adam Catzavelos, accusing him of making inflammatory remarks to members who attended his criminal case in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

A month ago, Catzavelos reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission and ended up committing to pay R150,000 to the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation and to do community service.

Last year, the EFF laid a complaint with the police after a video of Catzavelos emerged on social media in which he bragged about not seeing a black person on a Greek island, using the K-word.

The EFF's Gauteng chairperson and complainant in the matter, Mandisa Mashego, has accused Catzavelos of making insulting comments to party members sitting in the public gallery.

“He made comments to our members when he walked in here, that they were not working and what they were doing there and we want to put him on warning on such comments because we are not going to be emotionally blackmailed.”

The EFF said it would not hesitate to take further action.

Following Wednesday’s brief proceedings, Catzavelos left the courtroom in a hurry after he earlier told journalists that he felt he was benefitting from the community service he was instructed to attend by the Equality Court.

Meanwhile, he has since appointed a Greek lawyer who is representing him in his other matter currently before a court in Greece as the video was filmed in that country.