Dunoon protests suspended, for now

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
Go

Dunoon protests suspended, for now

Over the past several days, the area has been locked down while taxi drivers resorted to violent protests over ongoing traffic law enforcement blitzes.

Soldiers joined police and law enforcement officials in trying to bring stability in Dunoon amid protests. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
Soldiers joined police and law enforcement officials in trying to bring stability in Dunoon amid protests. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.
7 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Protests in Dunoon have been suspended for now following a community meeting

Taxi associations, residents and councillors met on Tuesday night to defuse tensions.

Over the past several days, the area has been locked down while taxi drivers resorted to violent protests over ongoing traffic law enforcement blitzes.

Chairperson of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee Sinethemba Matomela said taxis would be operating in the area on Wednesday.

Over the past few days, roads were closed due to violent protests and five schools were forced to close on Tuesday.

Matomela said the taxi industry apologised to the community and would continue to engage with the City of Cape Town.

“The community understand the frustration of the taxi industry. They urged the industry officials that whatever problem they encounter, they must come to them first before taking any decision.”

Dunoon Taxi Association Frank Qotyiwe said they would engage with the city regarding their grievances over taxi permits.

“We will engage them as per normal and see their availability and if possible, we will address it. The way forward is to respect the community because ultimately, they have a bigger voice than us.”

The city said it was committed to engage with the taxi associations.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA