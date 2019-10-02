Dunoon protests suspended, for now

Over the past several days, the area has been locked down while taxi drivers resorted to violent protests over ongoing traffic law enforcement blitzes.

CAPE TOWN - Protests in Dunoon have been suspended for now following a community meeting

Taxi associations, residents and councillors met on Tuesday night to defuse tensions.

Chairperson of the Dunoon Street and Area Committee Sinethemba Matomela said taxis would be operating in the area on Wednesday.

Over the past few days, roads were closed due to violent protests and five schools were forced to close on Tuesday.

Matomela said the taxi industry apologised to the community and would continue to engage with the City of Cape Town.

“The community understand the frustration of the taxi industry. They urged the industry officials that whatever problem they encounter, they must come to them first before taking any decision.”

Dunoon Taxi Association Frank Qotyiwe said they would engage with the city regarding their grievances over taxi permits.

“We will engage them as per normal and see their availability and if possible, we will address it. The way forward is to respect the community because ultimately, they have a bigger voice than us.”

The city said it was committed to engage with the taxi associations.