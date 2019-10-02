DJ Fresh to bring #FreshSundaze show to KFM

KFM has announced that DJ Fresh will join its Sunday line-up from 6 October.

He will host the 3-7 #FreshSundaze slot. He joins a line-up that includes Saskia Falken, Brandon Leigh and Mamohau Seseane.

“The addition of Fresh to the Kfm 94.5 line-up, follows his appointment as Afternoon drive host at our sister station, 947, earlier this year. Fresh is a well-known voice in the market, and we welcome him to our Sunday line-up. We are sure Capetonians will enjoy his larger-than-life personality, music mixes and witty banter as they hold onto that weekend feeling a little longer,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.

DJ Fresh said that he was looking forward to connecting with the people of Cape Town.

“It’s not going to be Sunday in Cape Town, it will be #FreshSundaze! I look forward to connecting with the people of the Cape. The new show will reflect the Sunday vibe in the city, interaction with listeners, and the most music to make you feel great! Tune in for the best music mix and beat the Sunday blues and ease into the new week with a Fresh twist,” he said.

DJ Fresh hosts the afternoon drive show on 947.