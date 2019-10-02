DJ Fresh to bring #FreshSundaze show to KFM
KFM has announced that DJ Fresh will join its Sunday line-up from 6 October.
JOHANNESBURG - KFM has announced that DJ Fresh will join its Sunday line-up from 6 October.
He will host the 3-7 #FreshSundaze slot. He joins a line-up that includes Saskia Falken, Brandon Leigh and Mamohau Seseane.
“The addition of Fresh to the Kfm 94.5 line-up, follows his appointment as Afternoon drive host at our sister station, 947, earlier this year. Fresh is a well-known voice in the market, and we welcome him to our Sunday line-up. We are sure Capetonians will enjoy his larger-than-life personality, music mixes and witty banter as they hold onto that weekend feeling a little longer,” said Kfm 94.5 Station Manager, Stephen Werner.
DJ Fresh said that he was looking forward to connecting with the people of Cape Town.
“It’s not going to be Sunday in Cape Town, it will be #FreshSundaze! I look forward to connecting with the people of the Cape. The new show will reflect the Sunday vibe in the city, interaction with listeners, and the most music to make you feel great! Tune in for the best music mix and beat the Sunday blues and ease into the new week with a Fresh twist,” he said.
DJ Fresh hosts the afternoon drive show on 947.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
[WATCH] John Cena breaks it down to Sho Madjozi's hit single
-
UK tabloid faces legal action for coverage of Duchess of Sussex Meghan
-
Sounds like love: SA model names Lebanon PM as R233m benefactor in tax battle
-
10-fold surge in SA teens treated for HIV - study
-
GALLERY: Harry, Meghan in Tembisa: We'll stand up for what we believe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.