DA’s Rural Safety Plan calls for ‘boots-on-the-ground’ approach
The DA said South Africa’s vulnerable rural communities were under siege.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for a “boots-on-the-ground” approach to keeping rural communities safe.
The party made the call when it presented its Rural Safety Plan in Parliament on Tuesday.
DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said the SAPS needed to establish rural policing sectors that would serve particular rural communities.
He said this would require more police officers to improve visibility.
“Our plan takes a community-focused boots-on-the-ground approach to rural safety, which includes the extensive use of technology in new ways and proposals for greater police visibility to keep rural residents safe.”
Whitfield said community policing also formed an integral part in the party’s Rural Safety Plan.
“When it comes to community policing, we believe that it’s shown to be an effective deterrent for crime. However, communities remain excluded from largely from assisting SAPS in a constructive way.”
The party also wants more use of technology, like drones, that have been used successfully around the world.
