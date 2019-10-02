CSA and SABC extend MSL broadcasting deal

The tournament will run from 8 November, when the defending champions Jozi Stars take on Cape Town Blitz, until the grand final scheduled for 16 December 2019.

CAPE TOWN -Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Wednesday announced that the SABC will again hold the exclusive broadcasting rights in South Africa for this year’s Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0).

All matches will be broadcast live on the free-to-air service.

“A key aspect of our vision for South African cricket is to make the game accessible to all and the SABC platforms make this very possible. Going this route last season was a huge success and this was reflected by the official viewership figures throughout the tournament," said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

"Virtually all the games will be shown at peak viewing times. The day-night games will all start at 17h30, the Saturday game at 12h30 and the Sunday double-headers at 10h00 and 14h00 respectively. This should all make for great family entertainment.”

SABC3 TV and Radio 2000 will provide live coverage of all matches and there will be further coverage on SABC’s various radio platforms.

The SABC’s acting chief operations officer, Sylvia Tladi added: “The SABC is proud of its partnership with CSA to exclusively broadcast the popular and ground-breaking Mzansi Super League for the second year in a row. As a public broadcaster, we are looking forward to once again demonstrating the power of our brands, which are able to truly bring the nation together through a sport that touches on every fibre of our diversity, while building national access to the exciting game of cricket.

“We invite our audiences and commercial partners to join us as we launch an exciting summer spectacle and to stay tuned into the SABC, for the best of MSL cricket stars, family excitement and a new standard of entertainment and South African camaraderie through sport.”