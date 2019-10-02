CI bought two BMWs to offset Richard Mdluli’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears

This was the evidence of Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo at the hearings where he was testifying via an audio link in order to protect his identity.

PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how Crime Intelligence (CI) bought two luxury vehicles from a car dealership in order to settle a debt owed by the unit's former head Richard Mdluli.

The transaction was the subject of fraud and corruption charges levelled against Mdluli but that case was unlawfully withdrawn by the then head of the commercial crimes unit, Lawrence Mrwebi.

Naidoo said Mdluli handed his car over to the dealership, but this was incorrectly described as a trade-in on Crime Intelligence's books.

"Let’s just say General Mdluli sold his car… in essence he took this vehicle, it was appraised and there was a shortfall of R90,000 if I can remember correctly. There was no trade-in."

He described how the CI then stepped in, to the benefit of Mdluli.

"The CI bought two vehicles, a BMW 330 diesel and a BMW 550 diesel to offset the amount that was owing on General Mdluli’s private BMW."