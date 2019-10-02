CI bought two BMWs to offset Richard Mdluli’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears
This was the evidence of Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo at the hearings where he was testifying via an audio link in order to protect his identity.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission has heard how Crime Intelligence (CI) bought two luxury vehicles from a car dealership in order to settle a debt owed by the unit's former head Richard Mdluli.
This was the evidence of Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo at the hearings where he was testifying via an audio link in order to protect his identity.
The transaction was the subject of fraud and corruption charges levelled against Mdluli but that case was unlawfully withdrawn by the then head of the commercial crimes unit, Lawrence Mrwebi.
Naidoo said Mdluli handed his car over to the dealership, but this was incorrectly described as a trade-in on Crime Intelligence's books.
"Let’s just say General Mdluli sold his car… in essence he took this vehicle, it was appraised and there was a shortfall of R90,000 if I can remember correctly. There was no trade-in."
He described how the CI then stepped in, to the benefit of Mdluli.
"The CI bought two vehicles, a BMW 330 diesel and a BMW 550 diesel to offset the amount that was owing on General Mdluli’s private BMW."
Popular in Local
-
SAHRC taking Bok star Etzebeth to court over H-word racial slur
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
Maimane: Attacks on my integrity by some who want to reclaim old DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.