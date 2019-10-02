CT firefighters asked to leave stations after refusing to work overtime
Some firefighters refused to work a 24-hour shift and only worked for eight hours after they claimed that they were not being paid for overtime work.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) on Tuesday said Cape Town firefighters would not budge from their demands for overtime pay.
Firefighters at various stations including Belhar, Goodwood, Roeland Street and Lakeside, started work at 8 am and left at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Samwu said the firefighters were then told to pack their bags and leave.
#CTfirefighters Firefighters who have refused to work overtime shifts have been instructed to leave fire stations in Cape Town.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2019
Samwu said its firefighters would work from 8am to 4.30pm until the City of Cape Town pays them. KP pic.twitter.com/9j6W2rd3PS
The city said off-duty workers were asked to leave, but there was no forced removal of workers.
Law enforcement officers also visited some stations where staff members had congregated.
Samwu’s Archie Hearne said 80% of its members worked an eight-hour shift.
“Firefighters will remain steadfast in compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and work a 40-hour workweek and will start at 8 am and end at 4.30 pm.”
He added that a meeting with the union and the department was held on Tuesday.
“They will have an interventionist approach and will try to get hold of the City of Cape Town and bring the parties together.”
The city said it would take disciplinary action against the firefighters who refused to work overtime.
