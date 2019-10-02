View all in Latest
CT firefighters asked to leave stations after refusing to work overtime

Some firefighters refused to work a 24-hour shift and only worked for eight hours after they claimed that they were not being paid for overtime work.

A fire engine at the Roeland Street fire station in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
A fire engine at the Roeland Street fire station in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) on Tuesday said Cape Town firefighters would not budge from their demands for overtime pay.

Some firefighters refused to work a 24-hour shift and only worked for eight hours after they claimed that they were not being paid for overtime work.

Firefighters at various stations including Belhar, Goodwood, Roeland Street and Lakeside, started work at 8 am and left at 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Samwu said the firefighters were then told to pack their bags and leave.

The city said off-duty workers were asked to leave, but there was no forced removal of workers.

Law enforcement officers also visited some stations where staff members had congregated.

Samwu’s Archie Hearne said 80% of its members worked an eight-hour shift.

“Firefighters will remain steadfast in compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and work a 40-hour workweek and will start at 8 am and end at 4.30 pm.”

He added that a meeting with the union and the department was held on Tuesday.

“They will have an interventionist approach and will try to get hold of the City of Cape Town and bring the parties together.”

The city said it would take disciplinary action against the firefighters who refused to work overtime.

