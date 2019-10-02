Brexit: Irish politicians reject UK govt’s proposed border plans
The problem of how to create a workable solution to allow trade and movement of people between Northern Ireland and Ireland remained at the heart of the Brexit impasse.
LONDON - Irish politicians have shot down UK government plans for the future of the border between the UK and European Union (EU) after Brexit.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the British government was offering the EU “very constructive and far-reaching proposals”, but admitted some customs checks would be needed on the island of Ireland.
The only land border between the UK and EU after Brexit would be on the island of Ireland.
The UK proposed customs checks be carried out miles away from the border with some of the work done at the factory gate using technology.
However, even though the plans hadn’t yet been published, Irish politicians said it was unworkable. Johnson hinted a toughening stance if the proposals were rejected.
