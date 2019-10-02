Bonaventure vows to get two tattoos for Bruges goals at Bernabeu
The Nigerian striker was caught on camera looking awestruck as he walked around the Santiago Bernabeu before Tuesday’s clash.
MADRID - Club Bruges forward Emmanuel Bonaventure was ecstatic after scoring twice in his side’s surprise 2-2 draw at Real Madrid in the Champions League but now faces a painful double session in a tattoo parlour after coming good on a pre-match pledge.
The Nigerian striker was caught on camera looking awestruck as he walked around the Santiago Bernabeu before Tuesday’s clash and said if he was able to score at Real’s temple he would honour the occasion by getting himself inked up.
‘Santiago Bernabeu, this is a dream. A lot of people didn’t even think they would come here to play. If I score then I will get a tattoo on my skin,” he said in a video posted on the club’s Youtube channel.
The 21-year-old did not take long to fulfil his promise, giving the Belgian side a shock lead in the ninth minute by beating Real keeper Thibaut Courtois with an unorthodox finish.
He struck again later in the first half to make his side believe in an unlikely victory at the home of the 13-times European champions, although Real salvaged a draw with second-half headed goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.
Bonaventure is unlikely to forget the occasion, however, especially after being reminded of his pledge to mark the goals with ink.
“I guess I will now have to get two tattoos,” he said jokingly to Belgian television channel RTL after the game.
“I’m happy to have scored two goals, but we really wanted to win the game and we were not far away from doing it. We have to be content with the point, which is not a bad result.”
Bruges coach Philippe Clement did not make any pledges like Bonaventure’s but underlined his side’s feat in coming so close to toppling the most successful team in European football.
“This is a historic point, the way we played is historic and for me this night would be historic whether we got three points or one,” he said.
“We came here with an ambitious plan, not just to defend, and we delivered it almost perfectly.”
