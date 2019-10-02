Bok Women's coach Myners wants better performance in second Scotland Test
Springbok Women assistant coach Eddie Myners said on Wednesday the team learned valuable lessons in their first Test against Scotland.
Myners said they were determined to deliver a better performance when the sides meet again at the City Park Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday.
The Springbok Women went down 47-5 against the visiting Scottish side on Monday.
“Our performance in the first match against Scotland was not good enough, although we are mindful of the fact that we allowed a handful of new players to play Test rugby. We took the lessons learned from the match. Their standard of play was a huge step up for our young team, although we expected that. But all credit to Scotland, they are a very good unit," said Myners.
“Our defence, and especially our one-on-one tackling, was a big problem, and we have spent a fair bit of time on that since Monday to ensure that the players understand the importance of line speed and tracking to improve on that.
"I thought our scrummaging was very good on Monday, and we would like to sharpen up on that, even more, this weekend, as well as on our lineouts. This is another opportunity for the players to test themselves at the international level, and they now know what to expect."
