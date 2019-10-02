ANC to announce decisions taken at special NEC meeting
The ANC is yet to publicly back Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's economic growth plan, which was discussed in detail during the NEC meeting.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is on Wednesday expected to announce major decisions taken by its national executive committee (NEC) to deal with the floundering economy, attacks on foreign nationals and strengthening of struggling municipalities.
The party's highest decision-making body met over the past four days in a special gathering.
Sources in the NEC said the party resolved to hold a special summit to engage its alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP on the economic plan.
Cosatu slammed the plan when it was released, calling it an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a rightwing agenda, while the communist party said it violated the manner in which alliance partners were expected to consult each other.
On the recent attacks on foreigners, the party wants all those who are in country illegally to leave and for the country’s borders to be better managed.
NEC members who attended the meeting said a decision was also taken to make an assessment of all municipalities across the country.
