ANC: Having strategic equity partners in SOE's doesn't mean privatisation
The organisations held a briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday on the outcome of its NEC meeting, which included the announcement of a package of interventions to revive the weak economy.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) said one of the priority areas in its economic intervention package was to consider strategic equity partners in state-owned institutions.
The party was at pains to stress that this did not amount to privatisation but rather the revival of a long-standing ANC policy.
The organisation held a briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday on the outcome of its national executive committee meeting, which included the announcement of a package of interventions to revive the weak economy.
With its resuscitation of a long-standing policy that has until now not received much attention in the party, the ANC said in the light of weak economic growth, private sector and labour partnerships would be promoted.
While the organisation did not adopt some of the wholesale reform proposals for state-owned enterprises contained in the national Treasury’s draft recovery plan, it appeared to be warming up to some of the suggestions.
On Eskom, the party said the power utility’s restructuring and financial position would be prioritised along with those of other state-owned companies.
“It was agreed that the longstanding ANC policy with respect to strategic equity partners in various state-owned companies and consideration will be given to models social ownership,” ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said.
The party said it believed the economic recovery and transformation strategy would turn the country’s economic fortunes around.
Popular in Politics
-
Mkhwebane's findings against Robert McBride puts deputy PP bid in jeopardy
-
Mkhwebane lets former ministers Dlamini, Oliphant off the hook
-
Maimane: Attacks on my integrity by some who want to reclaim old DA
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: We can’t airbrush Zuma’s failures from history
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
Maimane ready to fight for political life, DA values
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.