ANC admits 'new' economic recovery plan in fact not so new

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday admitted that its newly announced economic recovery package was not new, with the only difference being the need for officials to implement it.

ANC economic transformation sub-committee chair Enoch Godongwana said what the party sought to do at its national executive committee (NEC) over the weekend was consolidate and refresh existing policies, including the National Development Plan.

The party said at its media briefing on Wednesday following the special NEC, that it had come up with a package of interventions to tackle low economic growth, inclusive economy and job creation.

The party said the package of policy interventions and action plans was based on presentations that were made by its economic transformation committee.

This included the Treasury’s contested draft recovery plan.

The document rejected by the ANC’s alliance partners, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party, makes bold proposals such as a review of labour market policies and that Eskom sells off some of its coal-powered stations to generate revenue.



Godogwana said a key question in realising the interventions was implementation: “One of the critical factors that we have taken into account is implementation and our policy framework, which in this particular instance, is we’ve repackaged all of that in order to give content to what has to be done and what is outstanding. The key question is to ensure that there is implementation.”

The NEC has reiterated that the primary objective of economic policy remained to build an inclusive economy by stimulating investment, growth and job creation.