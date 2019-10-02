Academic group: Students using NSFAS funds to support families, not buy books
The Alliance for Academic Success' Mohamed Kharwa said since the introduction of the policy at some universities where the majority of students depend on NSFAS, book sales have dropped by as high 91%.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has been asked to urgently conduct a study to determine whether the decline in students using textbooks has affected academic performance.
The call has come from a non-profit organisation calling itself the Alliance for Academic Success on Wednesday.
It suspects that money disbursed through the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is being used to support social causes, rather than the academic needs of students.
At the beginning of this year, NSFAS changed its policy of a ring-fenced system, which only allowed students to spend money on learning materials, including textbooks, to a direct cash transfer.
The alliance's Mohamed Kharwa said since the introduction of the policy at some universities where the majority of students depend on NSFAS, book sales have dropped by as high 91%.
Kharwa said their research found that many students were under pressure to send their NSFAS stipends home instead of using them on their academic needs.
He said this could negatively affect the academic performance of students and government needed to act.
Kharwa said a government study assessing the impact of the NSFAS's decision may assist policy-making in deciding whether it should continue in 2020.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Gordhan’s charges at centre of Moyane cross-examination bid
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 1 October 2019
-
‘It’s not working’ – Outa on e-tolls after Sanral’s annual report
-
CT firefighters asked to leave stations after refusing to work overtime
-
A fleet of cars for Mdluli’s relatives bought with state funds - Naidoo
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.