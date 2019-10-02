A fleet of cars for Mdluli’s relatives bought with state funds - Naidoo

The colonel has described how the unit’s secret service account was looted by Mdluli and other senior officers.

JOHANNESBURG - It's emerged that a fleet of vehicles was specially bought for former Crime Intelligence head Richard Mdluli's relatives who had all been included in the unit's agent programme.

This was the evidence of Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

The colonel has described how the unit’s secret service account was looted by Mdluli and other senior officers.

Naidoo said he was put in charge of managing the cars for Mdluli's family.

“He also informed me that I would be responsible for these vehicles and so far as claims in respect of each one of these vehicles. On a monthly basis, I would receive petrol slips from these members and I would complete the necessary compilation of the claims.”

Naidoo has been testifying via an audio link in order to protect his identity.

He entered the witness protection programme in 2011 and has taken on a new name.