4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Overvaal Resorts Limited Repeal Bill, the Property Practitioners Bill, the Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Bill and the Film and Publications Amendment Bill.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed a number of bills into law, including the controversial Film and Publications Amendment Bill, which will extend the reach of regulations to online content, such as films and games.
The president also signed the Property Practitioners Bill, which aims at better regulating the property market and the Electronic Deeds Registration Systems Bill, that is expected to overhaul the registration of and access to title deeds and other information.
The fourth bill signed into law by the president is the Overvaal Resorts Limited Repeal Bill. It repeals a previous law that set up a now-defunct public company to manage government-owned resorts.
The Presidency said the bills signed into law by Ramaphosa would enable the electronic processing of property deeds, enhance the ease of doing business in the real estate industry and bring online games, films and publications under the aegis of the Film and Publications Board.
The Electronic Deeds and Registration System Bill provides for a new system to allow conveyancers and the Registrar of Deeds to process all documents electronically. The Presidency said this would see improved turnaround times for registration and access, as well as better security measures.
The Property Practitioners Bill, once enacted, will replace the 43-year-old Estate Agency Affairs Act. It provides for a new regulatory authority for the industry.
Perhaps the most controversial is the Film and Publications Amendment Bill, which mainly affects commercial online content distributors and internet service providers. Critics earlier slated the legislation as flawed and poorly drafted.
