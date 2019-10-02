10-fold surge in SA teens treated for HIV - study
South Africa has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes Aids.
PARIS - The number of young people in South Africa receiving treatment for HIV has increased 10-fold within a decade, a major new study has found.
South Africa has the largest number of HIV-positive people in the world, with around 7.2 million carrying the virus, which causes Aids.
Researchers studied more than 700,000 young people receiving treatment for the infection and found 10 times the number of adolescents aged between 15-19 being treated compared with 2010.
Authors of the study, published in The Lancet HIV journal attributed the rise partly due to the success of Aids prevention programmes that result in better detection and treatment rates.
However, they found that fewer than 50% of young South Africans who present for HIV care go on to initiate antiretroviral therapy, which can prevent transmission and stops a patient developing Aids.
"Despite the upswing in numbers initiating therapy, barriers persist that prevent many adolescents from starting treatment," said Mhairi Maskew from the University of Witwatersrand and the report's lead author.
These include concerns about stigma, a pervasive sense that clinics cannot guarantee patient confidentiality and increased domestic responsibilities for young people, especially in families where children have lost parents to HIV and Aids.
The study found that while those diagnosed with HIV were roughly split by gender, nine in 10 people actively receiving treatment were girls.
The authors said this was consistent with far higher rates of sexually-transmitted HIV infection in young women compared to young men.
Aids deaths have declined globally since the peak of the epidemic in the early 2000s, but an international Aids commission warned last year of a resurgence if the world's booming adolescent population weren't protected.
Popular in Local
-
Why MultiChoice is cutting History, Crime Investigation and Lifetime channels
-
4 bills signed into law by Ramaphosa & what they're about
-
Moyane 'has the right' to question Gordhan over 'state capturer' remark
-
ANC NEC agrees on plan to help grow economy, create jobs
-
WATCH LIVE: Public Protector Mkhwebane releases reports on Dlamini, Ipid
-
Five traffic offences that may soon get your car impounded by the City of CT
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.