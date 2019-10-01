Zim govt denies reports saying Zanu-PF plans to take over Mugabe's properties
On Monday, reports emerged that the former president's Harare mansion could be turned into a museum.
HARARE - Zimbabwe's government has denied reports that the governing party plans to take over some properties belonging to the late Robert Mugabe.
On Monday, reports emerged that the former president's Harare mansion could be turned into a museum.
The houses in question include Mugabe's famous Blue Roof mansion and another in Harare's Mount Pleasant suburb.
Yesterday, the state broadcaster quoted Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu as saying that the Blue Roof mansion could be turned into a museum.
The comment came as the party expressed anger at the Mugabe family for burying the former president at his rural home instead of at the Heroes' Acre in the capital.
But government's spokesperson Nick Mangwana said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not vindictive.
He said that the properties, which are registered in the party's name, will be transferred to the Mugabe family.
Popular in Africa
-
Reinforced grave, tamper-proof casket: battle for Mugabe's corpse
-
Ugandan presidential hopeful Bobi Wine denounces ban of his 'red beret' symbol
-
Zimbabwe bans mobile cash payouts in bid to tackle cash crunch
-
Nigerian police free 19 women and girls from Lagos 'baby factory' - statement
-
Grace asked to rest, not attend day 2 of viewing Mugabe's body
-
Ramaphosa receives report from special envoys following xenophobic attacks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.