Zim govt denies reports saying Zanu-PF plans to take over Mugabe's properties

On Monday, reports emerged that the former president's Harare mansion could be turned into a museum.

HARARE - Zimbabwe's government has denied reports that the governing party plans to take over some properties belonging to the late Robert Mugabe.

The houses in question include Mugabe's famous Blue Roof mansion and another in Harare's Mount Pleasant suburb.

Yesterday, the state broadcaster quoted Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu as saying that the Blue Roof mansion could be turned into a museum.

The comment came as the party expressed anger at the Mugabe family for burying the former president at his rural home instead of at the Heroes' Acre in the capital.

But government's spokesperson Nick Mangwana said that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not vindictive.

He said that the properties, which are registered in the party's name, will be transferred to the Mugabe family.