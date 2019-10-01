West Rand municipal workers to return to work today
The workers said they were a category six municipality, but they were still considered to be category four an are paid as such.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions in the West Rand Municipality said the plight of workers was escalated to the council and would be discussed soon.
Workers affiliated to unions South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union have been away from work for almost a month now over the categorisation of the municipality.
They are of the view that they are a category six municipality, but they are still considered to be category four an are paid as such.
They have also accused the municipal manager of withholding this information from employees.
The municipality had threatened to start issuing letters of dismissal to around 700 striking workers.
A temporary agreement has been reached with municipally and workers will return to duty on Tuesday.
Samwu’s regional secretary in the West Rand Kgosi Breedt said: “We are not going to be paid anything now, there’s no agreement that we should be paid now. But there’ll be structures and processes and that will be undergone so that this matter can be referred to the council for a determination.”
