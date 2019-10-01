WC transport dept unveils plans to improve road safety

Officials also unveiled a new technology that would make it easier for traffic officials to help police track down criminals on the run.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela, as well as senior members in his department, unveiled plans to improve road safety on Monday.

Officials also unveiled a new technology that would make it easier for traffic officials to help police track down criminals in transit.

October is National Transport Month.

It's understood road accidents in the Western Cape costs the economy R29 million per day.

Western Cape Department of Transport and Public Works head Jacqueline Gooch said financial losses as a result of road accidents stemmed from direct as well as indirect costs.

“The deployment of medical personnel, cleaning up the scene and potentially having to repair the infrastructure including the potential loss of income if somebody is killed in the crash.”

Madikizela added new specialised interception and Highway Patrol Units would make use of smart technology to track down criminals on the roads.

“Whenever the police want to detect a car that was used in a crime scene, they’ll send the number plates and the team is able to monitor the movement of that car. Immediately, it will tell us where the car was and where it is now.”