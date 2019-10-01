View all in Latest
WC cops investigate after alleged armed robber killed on farm

According to police, two men entered the premises on a farm in Botterkloof and threatened the residents with sharp objects.

Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a murder on a farm in Malmesbury in the early hours of Monday morning.

An alleged armed robber was shot dead in Botterkloof following a break-in. The day before there was another farm attack in Potberg, Bredasdorp.

According to police, two men entered the premises on a farm in Botterkloof and threatened the residents with sharp objects.

The attackers were then met with force and the homeowner fired shots, killing one of the suspects, while the other suspect fled on foot.

On Sunday, two juveniles were arrested after an attack on a farm in Potberg. The suspects are aged 13 and 16.

Police said the juveniles were also involved in another burglary case that was still pending.

The vehicle of the complainant that was stolen was recovered after the incident.

